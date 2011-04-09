My $113,754 Profitable Day

Congratulations as we have figured out how to time warp into the future as that is my profits for Friday April 8, 2011. How do I know this before it actually happened? Because I wrote it down and I visualized the outcome and then made a very specific plan for its achievement.



Certainly this is a lofty goal for one day but I believe in the power of having a detailed plan and sticking to that plan no matter what may try to derail your thoughts.

The most important part of the plan is to stick to one primary stock at a time, get very big in the stock when it is working, then cut the trade at the right level, then move on to the next stock. My average winning stock has been about $4,000 over the last two weeks only using about 1/3 of the capital I might be able to deploy. If I can increase my winning by 50% and make 20 winning trades a day, then I am easily at my goal with some money for those 2 or three trades that will not work.

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/my-113754-profitable-day

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.