17 Brand Spanking New Smartphones And Tablets You Need To Know About

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The Mobile World Congress just began in Barcelona and Android gadgets are already dominating the show.And many of them boast insanely fast hardware running Android’s latest version, Ice Cream Sandwich.



From a camera phone with a whopping 41 megapixels to built-in projector capable of lighting up 50 inches wide, here’s what you can expect in the next wave of smartphone and tablet releases.

HTC One X The most impressive of the HTC One series, the HTC One X, features the company's Sense skin for Android along with Beats audio integration. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1.5GHz quad-core NVIDIA Tegra 3 processor Screen size: 4.7-inch Super LCD2 display with 720p HD resolution Camera: Main (Rear): 8 MP rear camera that shoots 1080p HD video, 1.3 MP front-facing camera for video chat Internal Memory: 32 GB User memory with free 25 GB Dropbox storage, 1 GB RAM Size: 9.29 mm thin HTC One S The HTC One S is the thinnest of the three new One models. It'll be available on T-Mobile later this spring. Key specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 Screen size: 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display Camera: Rear 8 MP camera with full HD video recording Internal Memory: 32 GB storage, 1 GB memory Size: 7.95 mm thin HTC One V The HTC One V also has Beats audio integration, and is the smallest in size well suited for those who aren't looking for something a bit more pocket-friendly. Key specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1GHz single-core Snapdragon S2 Screen size: 3.7-inch Super LCD2 display Camera: 5 MP, 720p video recording Internal Memory: 4 GB storage, 512 MB memory Size: 9.24 mm thin Nokia Lumia 610 The Nokia Lumia 610 is a budget version of the Lumia 900. It'll only be available in Europe, but is a nice hint at what kind of budget Windows Phones Nokia has in mind for the U.S. later this year. Key Specs: OS: Windows Phone 7.5 Mango Screen size: 3.7-inch LCD display WVGA 800 x 480 pixels Internal memory: 8 GB storage, 256 MB RAM Camera: 5 MP camera and VGA video recording Size: 12 mm thin Nokia 808 PureView The Nokia 808 PureView is another Europe-only phone. It has a monster 41 MP camera that may find its way into future U.S. Nokia phones. However, the new Belle OS, adapted from Nokia's abandoned Symbian interface, might have a hard time competing with its Windows phone models. Key Specs: OS: Symbian Belle Screen size: 4-inch, AMOLED display Camera: 41 MP camera sensor with Nokia Pureview Pro imaging technology and Carl Zeiss optics Internal storage: 16 GB Size: 13.9 mm thin Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi 4.2 The latest in Samsung's Galaxy series is the Wi-Fi 4.2 which has a gyroscope sensor that recognises motion, making it gamer-friendly. Keep in mind this isn't a phone, but a multimedia device designed to compete with the iPod Touch. Key Specs: OS: Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) Processor: 1 GHz Processor Screen size: 4.2-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) Internal Memory: 8 or 16 GB User memory, 512 MB RAM Camera: Main (Rear): 2 MP that shoots HD video, VGA front camera Size: 8.9 mm thin Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 is, of course, named after its screen size and is complete with a stylus to write or sketch on the tablet. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1.4 GHz Dual-Core Processor Screen size: 10.1-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) Camera: Main (Rear): 3 MP with 1080p and 720p video recording, 2 MP front camera Internal Memory: 16, 32, or 64 GB storage, 1 GB RAM Size: 8.9 mm thin Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (7.0) Available only on 3G or Wi-Fi connectivity, the Galaxy Tab 2 is designed as an entry-level tablet. It'll come in two sizes. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1 GHz Dual-Core Processor Screen size: 7-inch WSVGA (600 x 1024 pixels) Camera: Main (Rear): 3 MP with 1080p and 720p video recording, VGA front camera Internal Memory: 8, 16, or 32 GB storage, 1 GB RAM Size: 10.5 mm thin Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (10.1) Here's the 10-inch version of the Galaxy Tab 2. Like its little brother, it'll be one of Samsung's first tablets to run the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1GHz Dual-Core Processor Screen size: 10.1-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) Camera: Main (Rear): 3 MP with 1080p and 720p video recording, VGA front camera Internal Memory: 16/32 GB User memory, 1 GB RAM Size: 9.7 mm thin Samsung Galaxy Beam Aimed for those who like to share, the Galaxy Beam comes equipped with a built-in projector that can illuminate up to 50 inches wide in 16:9 aspect ratio. Key Specs: OS: Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) Processor: 1GHz Dual-Core Processor Screen size: 4.0-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) Camera: Main (Rear): 5 MP with 720p video recording, 1.3 MP front camera Built-in projector: 15 lumens, 640 x 360 resolution, high-definition projection up to 50 inches wide Internal Memory: 8 GB memory, 1 GB RAM Size: 12.5 mm thin Sony Xperia P The latest in Sony's Xperia NXT series, the Xperia P is made with all-aluminium body that looks sleek and feels durable. Key Specs: OS: Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), upgradable to 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) in Q2 2012 Processor: 1 GHz Dual-Core Processor Screen size: 4-inch (960 x 540 pixels) display powered by Mobile BRAVIA Engine Camera: Main (rear): 8MP, HD video recording capable of capturing 3D images, VGA front camera Internal Memory: 16 GB memory, 1 GB RAM Size: 10.5 mm thin Sony Xperia U The Xperia U is a lower-end model of the Xperia P, with smaller screen size and camera specs. Key Specs: OS: Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), upgradable to 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) in Q2 of 2012 Processor: 1 GHz Dual-Core Processor Screen size: 3.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display powered by Mobile BRAVIA Engine. Camera: Main (rear): 5 MP with 720p video recording capable of capturing 3D images, VGA front camera Internal Memory: 8 GB memory Size: 12 mm thin LG Optimus 4X HD The first quad-core processor smartphone from LG, the LG Optimus 4X HD aims to set a new standard of mobile interface speed. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1.5GHz Quad-Core processor with NVIDIA Tegra 3 Screen size: 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) in True HD Camera: Main (rear): 8 MP, 1.3 MP front camera Internal Memory: 16GB memory, 1GB RAM LG Optimus Vu The Optimus Vu is LG's latest LTE-capable device, and will be introduced in Korea in March. It's another one of those tablet-smartphone hybrids like Samsung's Galaxy Note. Key Specs: OS: Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) Processor: 1.5 GHz Dual-Core Processor Screen size: 5-inch (1024 x 768 pixels) IPS display at 4:3 aspect ratio Camera: Main (rear): 8 MP, 1.3 MP front camera Internal Memory: 32 GB memory, 1 GB RAM Size: 8.5 mm thin Asus Transformer Pad Infinity The Asus Transformer Pad Infinity integrates quad-core processing for Wi-Fi connectivity, and dual-core for the 4G LTE and 3G models. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 3G/LTE: 1.5 GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm MSM 8260A/8960 Snapdragon S4, Wi-Fi: 1.6 GHz Quad-Core with NVIDIA Tegra 3 Screen size: 10.1-inch (1920 × 1200 pixels) FHD Super IPS+ display Camera: Main (rear): 8 MP, 2 MP front camera Internal Memory: 3G/LTE: 16/32/64 GB memory, Wi-Fi: 32/64 GB, both with 1 GB RAM Size: 8.5 mm thin Asus Transformer Pad 300 The Transformer Pad 300 is a lower end Asus LTE-capable tablet model that caters to both users who prefer touchscreen or a physical QWERTY keyboard, with an optional extra attachment to help extend battery life. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-Core processor with NVIDIA Tegra 3 Screen size: 10.1-inch WXGA (1280 × 800 pixels) display with LED backlight Camera: Main (rear): 8 MP with 1080p video recording, 1.2 MP front camera Internal Memory: 16 GB memory, 1 GB RAM Size: 9.9 mm thin Asus PadFone The Asus PadFone is a tablet and smartphone combo, all in one and one in all. Load the phone into the tablet dock to boost the tablet battery by up to five times. Key Specs: OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-Core processor with NVIDIA Tegra 3 Screen size: 10.1-inch WXGA (1280 × 800 pixels) display with LED backlight Camera: Main (rear): 8 MP with 1080p video recording, 1.2 MP front camera Internal Memory: 16 GB memory, 1 GB RAM Size: 9.9 mm thin Want a closer look? Click here for a bunch of hands-on photos of the HTC One >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.