What It's Like Walking Around MWC, The Giant Mobile Industry Trade Show

I’ve been in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress (MWC) since Saturday.
MWC is a trade show for the mobile industry. It’s freaking gigantic. I’ve never been to MWC, or CES, so I’ve been overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the whole thing.
I spent two days taking photos of what it’s like to walk around. Hopefully you get a sense of how big this whole event is.
Here's something I've always found odd about European subways. You open the doors with the handle. I once stood at a subway door in France waiting for it open. A local shoved me aside and opened it manually. Lesson learned!
The convention hall is in the middle of a nice industrial park area. But there aren't very many companies in the surrounding buildings.
Samsung posted this big ad for its new phone the day after it revealed it. The day before, this billboard was different.
More outdoor areas. It's crisp in Barcelona. You'd need a sweater to say warm. Or, you could use one of the white blankets provided for warmth.
There's all sorts of companies in attendance. GM, for instance, which has a developer platform it turns out.
In hall 8, Nokia has this giant bus for its new Android phone line. It wants developers to make sure their apps work on their new phones.
Hey look, it's HTC. (We met someone at the HTC booth. They thought it would be a quiet place to meet.)
HTC has this trophy, which I don't recognise. I am told that its for the best smartphone of 2013. So, that's cool.
They also have HTC one phones on display. Poor HTC One. A high quality phone that few people want to buy.
This is HTC's new mid-range phablet phone. It looked nice, but was in glass, so I didn't get to test it.
This is a phone from Umeox, a Chinese company I never heard of. It sells 15 million phones annually.
Touch ID! No, this isn't Apple. It's some random Chinese company, and when we looked we couldn't find the finger print scanner.
This was a Chinese smartphone company that just started last year called Coship. It advertised a 'virus free' dual OS. It had both Android and its own Linux style operating system on one phone.
After lunch, I headed back in. I don't even know what hall I was in. I was delirious. This was a display for solar power.
This was another company I'd never heard of, Yezz mobile, which has a bunch of Android-based phones.
This was the Blackphone booth. It doesn't look it, but it was buzzing. It's a privacy focused phone.
There was a corvette on the floor. It was in the 'connected city' area. We're not sure why. But, it's nice looking car.
This was the most impressive of all. If I were giving out awards for best in show, this giant contraption from Samsung would win.
Ericsson also had a space that looked incredible from the outside. Sadly, I was not allowed in since I didn't have a meeting with Ericsson.
This is one last photo from the floor. Hopefully, you get a sense of how massive everything is. These booths are the size of strip mall stores. They're gigantic.
