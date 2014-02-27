What It's Like Walking Around MWC, The Giant Mobile Industry Trade Show

Business Insider’s coverage of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is sponsored by Intel. Read more »

I’ve been in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress (MWC) since Saturday.

MWC is a trade show for the mobile industry. It’s freaking gigantic. I’ve never been to MWC, or CES, so I’ve been overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the whole thing.

I spent two days taking photos of what it’s like to walk around. Hopefully you get a sense of how big this whole event is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.