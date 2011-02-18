The Coolest And Wackiest Gadgets We Saw At Mobile World Congress

What, your Android phone doesn’t work in the shower? Next →

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

BARCELONA — The last five days at Mobile World Congress, we’ve spent SEVERAL hours walking the show floors, taking briefings, and watching keynotes, as companies showed off their newest and coolest mobile technology.Some of it is really cool!



It’s actually pretty amazing how much Google Android stuff there was at the show, ranging from a bunch of new tablets (we’re not yet ready to get too excited about those) to smartphones that feature 3-D graphics, or are WATERPROOF and work in the shower.

And some of the booths — especially Google’s — were remarkable.

