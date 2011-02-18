The Coolest And Wackiest Gadgets We Saw At Mobile World Congress

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
BARCELONA — The last five days at Mobile World Congress, we’ve spent SEVERAL hours walking the show floors, taking briefings, and watching keynotes, as companies showed off their newest and coolest mobile technology.Some of it is really cool!
It’s actually pretty amazing how much Google Android stuff there was at the show, ranging from a bunch of new tablets (we’re not yet ready to get too excited about those) to smartphones that feature 3-D graphics, or are WATERPROOF and work in the shower.
And some of the booths — especially Google’s — were remarkable.
These gigantic Android phones at Google's booth actually worked -- you could surf the web, take photos, etc.
The LG Optimus 3-D phone -- no glasses required! -- is a cool idea, but the 3-D stuff isn't very good
Unless you're holding the phone perfectly still, the 3D image jumps around -- annoying and might give you a headache after a while
Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 feature that hooks up to the Xbox/Kinect (shown off during Steve Ballmer keynote) looks pretty cool, though no word on whether it'll ever ship
NTT DoCoMo, the Japanese mobile carrier, had some cool phones on display, like this collaboration with Finland design house Marimekko
The HP TouchPad looks nice and feels solid, but what's going to differentiate it from Apple? And how much is it going to cost?
No, that's not a giant. That's the tiny HP Veer, which is launching before the new TouchPad tablet and Pre 3 phone.
RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook. The new QNX OS is indeed fast. But it's so uninspiring. RIM needs to hire better designers.
Samsung's new Galaxy S II is a nice and big (but thin) and light Android phone (and we're not just saying that because Samsung flew us to Barcelona and put us up for the conference!)
This mobile accessory vending machine in the Barcelona subway is actually pretty cool, though we're not sure if makes much money!
Sony Ericsson's PlayStation Android phone could bring some serious gaming to Android, but will developers go out of their way to make custom games for it?
This is kinda cool: The Sony Ericsson LiveView watch links up with one of its Android phones, so you can read Facebook, Twitter, etc. on your wrist.
The new HTC Flyer tablet looks pretty nice, though we're not crazy about the 7-inch size, and the HTC guys wouldn't let us try it out
The biggest hit at MWC was the Google Android pins. Just the occupation that 60,000 jetlagged conference visitors needed to keep them paying attention.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.