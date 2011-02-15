Don't Be Jealous Just Because I'm Roaming Around Barcelona Snapping All These Awesome Pics During MWC

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona officially kicked off Monday, with keynotes from Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, as well as a few product announcements, such as LG’s new 3D Android devices.
Once we pick up our badge, security is tight -- you need to show ID every time you enter the Congress
Everyone has to touch their ID to an RFID reader to check in (why doesn't it automatically check us into Foursquare?)
Probably to one of these fancy porta-potties, which represent a significant portion of the bathrooms at the show
Then we caught the end of a panel about mobile apps -- someone mentioned a cool type of pill with a wireless sensor inside that can alert a computer when it has been digested
This is the stampede waiting to go up the tiny staircase to see Steve Ballmer speak. Frankly, the MWC people should be embarrassed by their crowd control techniques. Someone could have gotten seriously hurt.
But like everyone else in the room, Belfiore has to deal with the fact that the wi-fi is COMPLETELY garbage -- his demo fails twice
Here's a demo where Windows Phone 7 running IE9 kicks the iPhone's butt at a performance test (this would be much more convincing in video format!)
Elop says he's excited about Nokia's new partnership with Microsoft and that their goal is to make WP7 the most operator friendly platform on the market. The carrier execs in the audience must be happy.
In between keynotes, we realise WHY the wi-fi doesn't work -- EVERYONE is using a device of some sort, probably two or three each
Next up was the Twitter keynote, and it kicked off with a video of famous people talking about who they follow on Twitter and why
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo starts off with a joke, saying how he was originally going to come out in an egg, but Lady Gaga ruined it for him
Costolo gave a great speech, we thought, about what Twitter is actually all about, and where it's going -- an attempt to get the mobile execs in the room more excited about working with Twitter?
Why mobile matters to Twitter: 40% of all tweets sent from mobile. Important for Twitter to make deals to extend its mobile ecosystem.
And that's about it for the night! After that, we crashed a couple of parties, talked to sources familiar with the situation, and will tell you more about that later!
