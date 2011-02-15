LIVE FROM BARCELONA: Here's What You're Missing At Mobile World Congress

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
We’ve been in Barcelona since the weekend, attending the annual Mobile World Congress wireless industry expo.Sunday’s events focused mostly on two big press conferences: Sony Ericsson’s, where they unveiled an Android-powered PlayStation phone, and Samsung’s, where they announced a new Android phone and a 10-inch version of their Galaxy Tab tablet. (More about those here.)
Disclaimer: Samsung was generous enough to sponsor our trip to Barcelona. So we’re feeling pretty warm and fuzzy about Samsung right now! That said, we will continue to strive for editorial accuracy and fairness, and we don’t think that our Mobile World Congress coverage will be different as a result.
Today (Monday) the conference begins, and some announcements have already come out from Foursquare (new language editions) and LG (new 3D devices).
We’ll also attempt to liveblog tonight’s keynotes, beginning at 10 a.m. ET — Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo — wi-fi permitting. Stay tuned to SAI for the latest.
Meanwhile, we’ve been taking a bunch of photos!
Sunday, after playing around with gadgets, we checked out Barcelona's famous Gaudi-designed Park Güell
First stop was a hotel across town for the ShowStoppers press event. But there's a mob out front -- and presidential-level security -- because the Real Madrid soccer team is staying there!
This is ShowStoppers, where a bunch of companies have paid to be packed like sardines into a room full of journalists, snacks, and booze.
Here, someone shows us bizarre new tablet keyboard software, which is basically a mostly-invisible keyboard. They weren't very forthcoming about how it works yet.
Across town, Sony Ericsson was showing off the new Xperia Play phone, which is powered by Android and can play some PlayStation-style games
Meanwhile, we were off to attend Samsung's big event at the Palau Sant Jordi complex, where a lot of events were held during the 1992 Olympics
Here is an orchestra playing Samsung Galaxy S smartphones and Galaxy Tab tablets, in addition to normal instruments
Adobe's David Wadhwani announces that Adobe expects Flash to be supported on more than 130 million mobile/tablet devices worldwide
It's kind of amazing how global the crowd at MWC is -- much moreso than the U.S. conferences we attend
Testing photo mode on the Galaxy Tab. Seems like a weird way to take pictures, but this sort of tablet feature could be really cool for augmented reality type applications.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.