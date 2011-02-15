LIVE FROM BARCELONA: Here's What You're Missing At Mobile World Congress

Click here for a photo tour →

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

We’ve been in Barcelona since the weekend, attending the annual Mobile World Congress wireless industry expo.Sunday’s events focused mostly on two big press conferences: Sony Ericsson’s, where they unveiled an Android-powered PlayStation phone, and Samsung’s, where they announced a new Android phone and a 10-inch version of their Galaxy Tab tablet. (More about those here.)



Disclaimer: Samsung was generous enough to sponsor our trip to Barcelona. So we’re feeling pretty warm and fuzzy about Samsung right now! That said, we will continue to strive for editorial accuracy and fairness, and we don’t think that our Mobile World Congress coverage will be different as a result.

Today (Monday) the conference begins, and some announcements have already come out from Foursquare (new language editions) and LG (new 3D devices).

We’ll also attempt to liveblog tonight’s keynotes, beginning at 10 a.m. ET — Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo — wi-fi permitting. Stay tuned to SAI for the latest.

Meanwhile, we’ve been taking a bunch of photos!

