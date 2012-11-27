The World's Most Amazing NBA Website Reveals The Most Important Player On Every Team

To determine the most important player on every NBA team, we asked one simple question: How much better is a team when a given player is on the court?To answer that question, we used 82games.com, an amazing NBA stats database which tracks on court/off court stats for every single NBA player.

Basically, these stats go beyond the eye test and tell you exactly how much better a team is when a given player is on the court. For instance, the Bulls are an unreal 22.9 points per 100 possessions better when Joakim Noah is on the court. They’d be toast without him.

We looked through the 82games database and found the one player on each team who has the biggest on court/off court net points per 100 possessions. In short: we found the guy who made the team better by the widest margin when he is on the court.

*To be eligible, players had to play at least 40% of their available minutes.

Atlanta Hawks: Jeff Teague (+14.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $2.4 million (9th on team)

Stats: 13.8 ppg, 7.3 apg, 2.7 rpg, 47.9% shooting

Source: 82games

Boston Celtics: Kevin Garnett (+14.5 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $12.5 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 15.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.6 rpg, 51.5% shooting

Source: 82games

Brooklyn Nets: Joe Johnson (+7.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $19.7 million (1st on team)

Stats: 15.8 ppg, 3.7 apg, 2.9 rpg, 40.2% shooting

Source: 82games

Charlotte Bobcats: Kemba Walker (+19.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $2.5 million (10th on team)

Stats: 18.0, 6.0 apg, 4.0 rpg, 41.4% shooting

Source: 82games

Chicago Bulls: Joakim Noah (+22.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $11 million (4th on team)

Stats: 14.0, 9.7 apg, 2.1 bpg, 48.8% shooting

Source: 82games

Cleveland Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson (+25.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $4 million (5th on team)

Stats: 9.2 ppg, 8.2 apg, 0.3 bpg, 46.2% shooting

Source: 82games

Dallas Mavericks: Chris Kaman (+4.3 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8 million (3rd on team)

Stats: 13.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 53.1% shooting

Source: 82games

Denver Nuggets: Kosta Koufos (+8.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $3.2 million (7th on team)

Stats: 6.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.8 bpg, 52.1% shooting

Source: 82games

Detroit Pistons: Kyle Singler (+9.6 per 100 possessions)

Salary: $1 million (14th on team)

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 50.5% shooting

Source: 82games

Golden State Warriots: David Lee (+11.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $12.7 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 16.4 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 0.1 bpg, 46.6% shooting

Source: 82games

Houston Rockets: Marcus Morris (+10.3 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $1.9 million (9th on team)

Stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.6 bpg, 46.2% shooting

Source: 82games

Indiana Pacers: Lance Stephenson (+8.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $0.9 million (11th on team)

Stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.9 rpg, 46.7% shooting

Source: 82games

LA Clippers: Jamal Crawford (+11.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $5 million (6th on team)

Stats: 18.6 ppg, 0.9 apg, 2.0 rpg, 47.0% shooting

Source: 82games

LA Lakers: Kobe Bryant (+35.6 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $27.8 million (1st on team)

Stats: 26.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, 5.0 rpg, 47.8% shooting

Source: 82games

Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol (+22.7 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $13.9 million (3rd on team)

Stats: 15.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 50.5% shooting

Source: 82games

Miami Heat: Chris Bosh (+12.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.5 million (T-1st on team)

Stats: 20.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 56.0% shooting

Source: 82games

Milwaukee Bucks: Mike Dunleavy (+9.1 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $3.8 million (7th on team)

Stats: 12.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 47.6% shooting

Source: 82games

Minnesota Timberwolves: Andrei Kirilenko (+10.0 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $9.8 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 12.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.2 apg, 51.9% shooting

Source: 82games

New Orleans Hornets: Al-Farouq Aminu (+14.0 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $2.9 million (7th on team)

Stats: 10.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 51.4% shooting

Source: 82games

New York Knicks: Carmelo Anthony (+20.6 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $19.5 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 25.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 47.0% shooting

Source: 82games

Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant (+23.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $17.5 million (1st on team)

Stats: 26.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 4.5 apg, 49.0% shooting

Source: 82games

Orlando Magic: JJ Redick (-0.5 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $6 million (6th on team)

Stats: 14.8 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 5.0 apg, 46.2% shooting

Source: 82games

Philadelphia 76ers: Thaddeus Young (+26.3 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 51.5% shooting

Source: 82games

Phoenix Suns: Jared Dudley (+10.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 8.1 ppg, 1.7 apg, 2.3 apg, 42.2% shooting

Source: 82games

Portland Trail Blazers: Wesley Matthews (+27.9 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $6.5 million (3rd on team)

Stats: 17.5 ppg, 3.1 apg, 2.5 apg, 46.1% shooting

Source: 82games

Sacramento Kings: Aaron Brooks (+9.4 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $3.3 million (9th on team)

Stats: 8.0 ppg, 2.0 apg, 47.2% shooting

Source: 82games

San Antonio Spurs: Manu Ginobili (+12.5 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $14.1 million (1st on team)

Stats: 11.1 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.8 rpg, 38.1% shooting

Source: 82games

Toronto Raptors: Andrea Bargnani (+6.6 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $10 million (2nd on team)

Stats: 17.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 38.6% shooting

Source: 82games

Utah Jazz: Marvin Williams (+14.3 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $8.3 million (3rd on team)

Stats: 10.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 44.5% shooting

Source: 82games

Washington Wizards: AJ Price (+23.8 points per 100 possessions)

Salary: $885,000 (13th on team)

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 5.3 apg, 35.7% shooting

Source: 82games

