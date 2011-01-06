Well-Known Analyst Dick Bove Just Got Muzzled By His Firm Rochdale Securities

Slamming Dick Bove may be a thing of the past.



Remember when Bove caught so much flack for apparently flip-flopping on Wells Fargo and decided to stop giving instant on-air analysis?

This is much more serious.

Apparently Rochdale Securities has had enough of its star analyst Dick Bove’s getting bashed by the media every time he says something and/or appears on TV.

So the company is limiting his exposure on networks like CNBC and Bloomberg to the phone and demanding interviewers (only one at a time) give him their full attention for at least five minutes.

And Dick Bove’s research, which is also frequently torn to shreds as soon as it’s released, will only be available to paying customers.

Since few of his critics listen to radio, however, the criteria for radio interviews will remain as-is.

The email (note it’s sent with the “Importance: High” checked) :

Sent: Monday, January 03, 2011 2:36 PM

Cc: Stephanie Bove

Subject: Rochdale Securities – Dick Bove

Beginning immediately, Rochdale Securities will put the following public relations policies in place for 2011:

· Print media

– Research will no longer be made available as it is published

– Interviews requests will still be honored

· Televised interviews

– Must be by phone and not in studio

– Must be one on one

– Must be 5 minutes or longer

· Radio interviews – No changes

These policies are being established at the request of the firm’s clients who believe that they are paying for material others are receiving at no cost. Additionally, Rochdale is embarking on a new sales campaign that will require guaranteeing the exclusivity of the product to paying clients alone.

