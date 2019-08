Muzo is an acoustic device that claims to stop unwanted noise. It sticks on flat objects, like windows, and uses anti-vibration technology.

The device also purports to use “voice masking” sounds to help with privacy when having a conversation.

You can preorder one for around $256.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

