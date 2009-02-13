Muzak Files For Chapter 11

Muzak, the notorious elevator-music maker, failed to make a $105 million payment to its creditors and so filed for bankruptcy Tuesday.



Muzak owes U.S. Bank, it’s largest creditors, another $370 million this year.

Unfortunatly, Muzack CEO Stephen Villa says that beyond “substantial debt obligations established over a decade ago” business is otherwise healthy. He told CNN Muzak cash flows doubled in the last three years.

Photo: José Goulão

