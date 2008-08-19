Muxtape Shut Down By RIAA?

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) appears to have ankled popular (but illegal) music-sharing site Muxtape.
“Muxtape will be unavailable for a brief period while we sort out a problem with the RIAA,” the site’s homepage says.
“No artists or labels have complained. The site is not closed indefinitely. Stay tuned,” the company says on its blog.
NYC-based Muxtape, founded by former IAC/Vimeo staffer Justin Oullette, launched this past spring, and is funded by his former boss — Vimeo cofounder Jakob Lodwick.
A similar (but legal) service called 8tracks recently launched.
