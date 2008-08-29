Muxtape's Legal defence To RIAA: Seriously, You Guys Should Just Leave Us Alone

Thanks to the always reliable Coolfer for digging up this video from IFC, which features a two-part interview with Vimeo founder Jakob Lodwick, Idolator’s Maura Johnston and Muxtape founder Justin Ouellette. Since Justin has been incommunicado since his service went down earlier this month, we’re assuming the intereview was taped before that. Double thanks to Coolfer for watching and transcribing the most relevant part for us:



In part two, some questions were posed to Ouellette about Muxtape (his music sharing site that has attracted the attention of the RIAA):

• How is that legal? A non-answer.

• How to make money with Muxtape? Another non-answer.

This is exactly why we don’t think Muxtape is coming back anytime soon.



Part 1



Part 2See Also: Roll-Your-Own Muxtape Kit “Opentape” Doesn’t Solve Muxtape’s Biggest Problem

