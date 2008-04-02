Muxtape: Make A Mix Tape, Make Some Cash?

Perhaps the hottest site at tonight’s New York Tech Meetup: Muxtape, the dead-simple music sharing/discovery site created by former Vimeo/IAC (IACI) developer Justin Ouellette. What is it? The 21st Century equivalent of the mix tape — 12 songs, you pick the order. Upload mp3s, arrange, publish. That’s it.

So what’s next? One thing we wiggled out of Justin: A potential way for him, the record labels, and maybe you to make some money. Like a Muxtape song you’re listening to? Buy it through Amazon (AMZN) or Apple’s iTunes (AAPL) with a few clicks. Each site has a referral system, so Muxtape could pull a few pennies of commisson from each dollar spent.

The next logical step: Giving “muxers” a share of the cut, via referral system or some other technique. A good excuse to keep using the site, and if your tunes catch on, those pennies could add up.

