Muxtape Is Dead. Long Live Muxtape!

Justin Ouellette’s music sharing site Muxtape, which he put on ice in August, is staging a comeback. Sort of.



In a post on muxtape.com, Ouellette finally explains why he had to shut down the service: He’d been trying to cut deals with big labels, but the RIAA (which represents the big labels) made a mess of things — including getting Amazon to boot him off its AWS cloud platform. In the end, it was unclear whether he could have struck a worthwhile deal with Big Music, anyway. So he bailed.

Next up: A “new Muxtape” (Ouellette’s words). It won’t feature any music from established bands. Instead it will give unsigned bands an embeddable player they can put anywhere on the Web, with built-in links to buy songs, view calendars, and leave comments on message boards.

We haven’t seen it, because the service remains in private beta, with a launch promised “in the coming weeks”. But it actually sounds a lot like what MySpace used to offer indie bands, back in the days when it didn’t want to be the world’s largest music site.

By the way, if you have several spare minutes, take the time to read all of Justin’s 2,504-word story. It’s a funny/sad parable that explains why anyone trying to do anything interesting in online music finds the deck stacked firmly against them.

