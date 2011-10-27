Mutually Assured Destruction Works Again

Photo: wiki commons

How did EU leaders manage to convince the banks to take a big 50% haircut on their Greek debt last night?Basically, by threatening that if they didn’t, the whole of Europe (states and banks) would blow up.



From Bloomberg:

It was the fiercely delivered wish by Merkel, Sarkozy, Juncker, that if a voluntary agreement with the banks was not possible, we wouldn’t resist one second to move toward a scenario of the total insolvency of Greece,” Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said.

That “would have cost states a lot of money and would have ruined the banks.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.