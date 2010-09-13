Mutual Fund Cash Levels Hit Record Lows

Gus Lubin

Even as retail investors and hedge funds sour on the stock market, your mutual fund manager may be betting on stocks with a far a larger share of his assets than he has in a very long time.

Mutual fund cash levels dropped to just 3.4% of assets in July — record lows — according to this BoA chart via Pragmatic Capitalism. Presumably, they’re going “all in” on the market, though it could also be partly a function of fund redemptions from their customers.

Says Kevin Duffy:

The fact that Jim Cramer and Larry Kudlow are still employed and bullish is all you need to know from a sentiment standpoint. Ironically, some of these professionals are making the mistake of confusing relative bearishness among individuals as a contrary indicator and reason for optimism. I like to call this the “double contrary,” a rationalization that was quite prevalent during the last market peak in 2007.

chart

Now check out 13 Signs We’re Actually In A Depression –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.