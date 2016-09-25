This theory explains how there could be different dimensions of time

String theory, one of the most complex theories in the scientific community, may also be the “Theory of Everything” — a framework that explains everything in the universe. While still theoretical and highly debated, the mathematics of string theory suggests that there could be multiple dimensions of time. Columbia University’s theoretical physicist Brian Greene shares how that’s possible.

Greene is the co-founder of the World Science Festival, which has a new initiative called “City of Science” which is a 5-event series. The third event will be taking place in Queens on September 25, 2016. All events will take place in one of New York City’s five boroughs throughout this fall.

“City of Science” is free and open to all New Yorkers of all ages. Learn more about where and when it will take place here. You can also follow the events on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

