Turn on this setting in iOS 9 to stop Siri from beeping when you mute your phone

One of the most annoying things about Siri has always been the loud beeping noise it makes before it starts listening to what I have to say.

I can’t count how many situations I’ve been in when I’ve accidentally triggered Siri in a quiet room, thereby drawing attention to myself and drowning in embarrassment.

Thankfully, Apple has fixed this in iOS 9, its latest software update for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

There’s a new setting for Siri that silences all of its noises when your iPhone’s mute switch is enabled. It’s a genius option that I can’t believe Apple didn’t include earlier.

To turn it on, head into the Settings app, tap General, and then tap Siri.

Then, change “Voice Feedback” from “Always On” to “With Switch.”

Now Siri will never again bug you with a shockingly loud noise.

