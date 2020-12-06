Ford's 480-horsepower high-performance Mustang Mach-E will hit the market next year — here's how it stacks up to the Tesla Model Y Performance

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

Ford on Tuesday announced details of the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, and it’s the most powerful version of the electric SUV yet.

It claims a 0-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds, which is exactly the same as its biggest competitor, the Tesla Model Y Performance.

The Mach-E GT Performance Edition churns out 480 horsepower and more than 600 lb-ft of torque, according to Ford.

It will hit showrooms in late summer 2021.

Earlier this year, Ford developed an absurdly quick, 1,400-horsepower version of its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover for drag racing and drifting. And although that car was just a one-off that won’t be sold to the public, the Blue Oval unveiled the next best thing this week.

Ford on Tuesday revealed the details and specs of the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition â€” a souped-up model that will hit the market next summer as the most powerful production Mach-E yet.

Even in its non-performance-oriented trims, the Mach-E isn’t slow by any means â€” those models launch from a standstill to 60 mph in between 4.8 and 6.1 seconds, according to Ford, and claim power ratings in the range of 266 to 346 horsepower.



But the Mach-E GT Performance Edition â€” announced alongside a normal GT trim â€” steps things up a notch. Given the details Ford released Tuesday, it appears that the new model will be every bit as quick as its biggest competitor, the Tesla Model Y Performance.

Check out the Mach-E GT Performance Edition and see how it stacks up with the Model Y Performance below:

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is the most powerful trim level of Ford’s new compact electric SUV.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

Claiming 634 lb-ft of torque and 480 horsepower — the same number of ponies as the V8-powered Mustang Mach 1 — it’s for buyers who think the 266-horsepower base model isn’t quite quick enough.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

Judging by the specs Ford revealed this week, the new Mach-E model might just give its closest competitor, the Model Y Performance, a run for its money.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

Tesla doesn’t release horsepower or torque figures for its cars, but both SUVs promise an identical 0-60-mph time: 3.5 seconds.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

Both models also come standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Where the Mach-E GT Performance falls short of the Model Y is in its range, however.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

Ford said the Mach-E is targeting an EPA-estimated range of 235 miles. That’s down quite a bit from the claimed 300-mile range of the longest-range Mach-E model — but there’s a tradeoff when you unlock more power.

Ford Mustang Mach E GT Performance Edition.

The Model Y Performance gets an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles, as opposed to the standard model’s 326 miles.

Tesla Tesla Model Y.

Ford hasn’t announced a price for the Mach-E GT Performance yet, but it appears that it will have a retail price similar to the Model Y Performance.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Model Y costs $US59,990, while the Mach-E GT starts at $US53,000 after the federal tax credit. The GT Performance should command a slight premium over that base price.

Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images Tesla Model Y.

On top of the increase in power, the Mach-E GT Performance offers up sporty seats, bigger 20-inch wheels, and aluminium trim on the gauge cluster.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance will hit the market in late summer 2021, the last of the five Mach-E trims announced so far.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

