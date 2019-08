November is upon us, and that means social media is about to be flooded with pictures of facial hair thanks to the online fundraising campaign #Movember. We’ve put together a short video guide to some various styles in case you need a little inspiration.

Produced by Chris Snyder and Monica Manalo



Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.