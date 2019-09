This video is worth a trillion euro: At their big press conference today, Merkel and Sarkozy are asked about how they feel about Italy’s commitment to reforms.



You don’t need to speak a word of French to see exactly how the pair feel about Berlusconi and the mess in Italy. Their body language says it all. (via @economistmeg)



