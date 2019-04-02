23 of the best superhero movies you need to watch right now

- There have been dozens of new superhero movies in the past decade alone.
All the iconic characters from the comic books were brought to life on the big screen for essentially the first time, including girlfriend Lois Lane, buddy Jimmy Olsen, enemies Lex Luthor and General Zodd, and his father Jor-El, played by an excellent Marlon Brando.
Yes, its special effects may be dated, and it’s almost too wholesome for its own good, but “Superman” was the first big-budget superhero movie, ever. If you’re wondering how, over 40 years later, superhero movies have become the the juggernauts that they are today, look no further than Reeve’s first outing as the Man of Steel.
“Batman” jump-started a series of Batman films, ranging from great, like this one, to almost unwatchable, like “Batman & Robin.” But none were truly able to improve on the original. For years, Jack Nicholson’s Joker was the definitive version of the character, and for some people, still is.
There have been plenty of Batmen over the years, but Keaton’s take on the character set the tone for years to come.
The voice cast is firing on all cylinders, with Adam Conroy as the Bat and Mark Hamill as the seriously deranged (yet lovable) Joker reprising their roles from the show, along with newcomer Dana Delany as one of Bruce’s ill-fated love interests, Andrea Beaumont.
To any Batman completionist, this is required viewing. And for anyone looking to get a different perspective on the Caped Crusader, we highly recommend.
“Unbreakable” spawned a spiritual sequel with “Split,” which was revealed to be in the same universe. Characters from both reunited in 2019’s “Glass,” which concluded the story.
Unlike DC and Marvel films, both of which struggle with compelling villains, Syndrome is a deeply relatable antagonist who struggles with feeling like his heroes have let him down, and that he’s inferior to super-powered individuals.
But “Spider-Man 2” holds up after all these years as a defining moment in the superhero canon. Here was a hero who had realistic struggles balancing his personal life with his crime-fighting one, coupled with a morally gray villain dealing with grief and a failed dream.
This movie also nails the now-typical action set piece, with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man single-handedly stopping a subway from flying off the tracks after a fight with his disgraced mentor, and the people of New York City banding together to keep his secret. Doesn’t get any better than that.
The movie is clearly a love letter to comics fans, with former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter appearing as Sky High’s principal, and references to iconic superheroes like Superman, Batman, and his sidekick Robin.
But something about this movie translated into magic. Marvel’s signature quippy tone can be traced back to Tony Stark’s wit, and the stars of this movie have become the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the wake of “Avengers: Endgame,” this movie that started it all is essential viewing, just to see how far our favorite genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist has come.
If you’re trying to convert someone who thinks they’re “above” superhero films, this is what they need to see. As Business Insider’s Travis Clark wrote, “Whatever accolades movies like ‘Logan’ or ‘Black Panther’ may receive, it’s hard to match the significance of ‘The Dark Knight.'”
If nothing else, “Chronicle” is a genuinely exciting attempt at bringing a fairly old genre into a new medium. But thankfully, “Chronicle” is also a truly entertaining film about teenagers attempting to deal with newfound powers.
The struggle of Dane DeHaan’s loner Andrew remains relevant in 2022, as he descends deeper and deeper into darkness, eventually making devastating choices that he is unable to deal with.
The original “Avengers” is something special. It balances the famed heroes we know and love, plus new additions like Hawkeye, has a compelling villain (one who Marvel has returned to again and again), and manages to be funny, crowd-pleasing, and generally optimistic about the future.
While gritty reboots and sequels are all the rage right now — even “Avengers” sequels have gotten much darker — “The Avengers” remains a perfect example of how to pack an emotional punch without sending viewers into existential funks.
It kicks events into motion that are still being felt in the MCU, including the destruction of S.H.I.E.L.D. (the superhero law enforcement agency), the potential rehabilitation of Bucky Barnes (Captain America’s best friend gone-bad gone-good again), and totally changing Captain America’s mind about government and authority.
The choice to make Captain America, arguably the most pure-hearted Avenger, question his orders for the first time was an inspired one. For once, the choices Cap had to make weren’t so black and white, and both the movie and the character are better for it.
One thing about “Guardians” that really sets it apart from the ever-increasing pile of superhero movies is its soundtrack. The first scene of this movie, with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill dancing to “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone, effectively sets the tone for the rest of the film.
“Deadpool” is currently the third-highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, as it made over $782 million worldwide. What’s it behind? “Joker” at No. 1, and its own sequel, “Deadpool 2” at No. 2, which made $786 million.
Anyone who’s gotten sick of the inspirational superheroes we’ve gotten as of late needs to see “Deadpool.”
After the missteps of the DC Extended Universe, people were cautious about the movie, but with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Wonder Woman” did not let us down.
Plus, Diana’s run through no man’s land to take on the German army is one of the biggest goose-bump-inducing scenes in superhero movie history.
But “Ragnarok,” led by indie director Taika Waititi, finally let Hemsworth lean into his comedic tendencies, and allowed the God of Thunder to not take himself too seriously.
But “Logan” stands out as a superhero movie that’s not really a superhero movie. It’s more of a Western than anything else, which is what makes it essential for any superhero fan. The film depicts what happens to a hero when he begins aging, when he’s done with the fight.
Need more convincing? “Logan” pulled off something that no superhero movie had done before. It received an Oscar nod for best adapted screenplay.
The movie raises complex questions about the role of Wakanda among the rest of the world, and if the nation has a duty to share its knowledge or if it should protect itself and stay in hiding. The villain, portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, is the MCU’s best since Loki way back in 2012.
And, to top it all off, it grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Wakanda Forever, indeed.
A new origin story for a new Spider-Man, Miles Morales, was a breath of fresh air after years of hearing that “with great power comes great responsibility.” The movie also found ways to include iconic Spider-Man characters like Peter Parker, the Prowler, and Doctor Octopus.
“Infinity War” is the beginning of a conclusion to a story 20 films and 10 years in the making, combining all of our superheroes, from the original Avengers, to the Guardians of the Galaxy, to new faves like Black Panther and Ant-Man, and it managed to do it in a satisfying way. Literally, no other movie can say it’s done that … or at least, before “Endgame” was released.
But from the heartbreaking beginning showing the disappearance of Hawkeye’s family, to the shocking five-year time-jump, to the many goosebump moments — Cap picking up Thor’s hammer, the return of all our favorite superheroes, “I am Iron Man,” to name a few — to the deaths of not one but three of our beloved Avengers … this movie is overwhelming.
All this to say: “Avengers Endgame” was a cultural moment unlike any we’d seen before. It’s the definition of a must-watch movie. Don’t forget the tissues.
Through multiversal shenanigans, Sony and Marvel found a way to put aside their differences and bring back many of our all-time Spider-Man faves, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from “Spider-Man 2,” and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from “Spider-Man” — and, most surprisingly, Spidey himself from the two other film universes.
It’s hard to describe what seeing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield together means to Marvel fans … but you can always watch the audience reactions of Garfield’s and Maguire’s entrances to see.
“No Way Home” pulled off a real magic trick: It paid respect to the original trilogy that started it all, retroactively made the flawed “Amazing Spider-Man” movies better, and provided a devastating conclusion (or beginning?) to the MCU Spider-Man’s story. It will stand the test of time as a real love letter to Spider-Man fans.
“The Batman,” released in 2022, is as grounded as a superhero movie can get. Batman spends this movie decoding ciphers, solving riddles, listening to Nirvana, and cringing every time someone speaks to him when he’s out of the costume — you know, relatable stuff.
There’s not a supervillain in sight, just a disenfranchised man streaming videos of himself on the internet, which is seemingly a reference to the many online conspiracy theory communities on the web today, like QAnon.
Even though it’s another three-hour-long epic, “The Batman” is necessary viewing for any Batman, or comics fan.
