23 of the best superhero movies you need to watch right now

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” united Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield on the big screen.

Like we said before, you might be suffering from Spider-Man fatigue, but your perseverance in sitting through three live-action Spider-Man franchises was rewarded with 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Through multiversal shenanigans, Sony and Marvel found a way to put aside their differences and bring back many of our all-time Spider-Man faves, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from “Spider-Man 2,” and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from “Spider-Man” — and, most surprisingly, Spidey himself from the two other film universes.

It’s hard to describe what seeing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield together means to Marvel fans … but you can always watch the audience reactions of Garfield’s and Maguire’s entrances to see.

“No Way Home” pulled off a real magic trick: It paid respect to the original trilogy that started it all, retroactively made the flawed “Amazing Spider-Man” movies better, and provided a devastating conclusion (or beginning?) to the MCU Spider-Man’s story. It will stand the test of time as a real love letter to Spider-Man fans.