How Steve Jobs Became Darth Vader In Taiwan

William Wei

Taiwanese news agency NMA News just made another awesome animated video; this time with Steve Jobs and “Antennagate.”

Here’s the run down:

  • Steve Jobs defeats Bill Gates and Microsoft in a light-saber duel and becomes the new Darth Vader
  • Police bust into Jason Chen’s home and Jobs/Darth Vader uses the force to choke and electrocute the Gizmodo editor
  • (Foxconn) workers are falling/jumping off of buildings to meet Jobs/Darth Vader’s rigorous production schedule
  • People are tied to the ball-and-chain that is AT&T
  • In response to the antenna issue, Jobs/Darth Vader will cut off your fingers with a light saber
  • After the “Antennagate” press conference, Jobs got his mojo back and is still Darth Vader

