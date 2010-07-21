How Steve Jobs Became Darth Vader In Taiwan

Taiwanese news agency NMA News just made another awesome animated video; this time with Steve Jobs and “Antennagate.”



Here’s the run down:

Steve Jobs defeats Bill Gates and Microsoft in a light-saber duel and becomes the new Darth Vader

Police bust into Jason Chen’s home and Jobs/Darth Vader uses the force to choke and electrocute the Gizmodo editor

(Foxconn) workers are falling/jumping off of buildings to meet Jobs/Darth Vader’s rigorous production schedule

People are tied to the ball-and-chain that is AT&T

In response to the antenna issue, Jobs/Darth Vader will cut off your fingers with a light saber

After the “Antennagate” press conference, Jobs got his mojo back and is still Darth Vader

Click Through 10 Ways To Fix Your iPhone 4 Antenna Problem Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.