MUST SEE: New Movie Featuring UFOs, Moon Nazis And What Looks Like A President Palin

Move over Batman, we’ve just found what should be the most highly anticipated movie of 2012. It’s called “Iron Sky,” and it looks just great.



The film is the work of indie Finnish director Timo Vuorensola and tells the tale of moon Nazis who are looking to exact their revenge on Earth. They’re pissed, and they’re here to take over the world.

The only thing standing between them and their goal? A gutsy female president armed with some folksy charm, a red pantsuit, and what from the trailer appears to be a good deal of explosives.

Though the character is not explicitly Palin, the resemblance is uncanny. And with gems like, “All presidents who start a war in their first term get reelected,” it’s pretty clear this film is more than just giving a nod to contemporary American politics.

“I hope the movie’s antifascist message will resound with audiences,” Vuorensola said.

The film is set to make its U.S. premiere at South by Southwest film festival next month.

Here’s the trailer. Enjoy:

