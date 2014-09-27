10 Books About Happiness Summarised In One Sentence Each

Drake Baer, Mike Nudelman

One of America’s most signature contradictions is that while “the pursuit of happiness” is enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, few Americans actually are happy. According to a Harris poll, only one in three Americans consider themselves “very happy.”

Maybe that’s why there’s such a market for happiness: Amazon holds some 66,000 books on the sought-after subject.

You don’t have time to read all those. So we’ve summarized the best ones.

Happiness Books in One SentenceMike Nudelman/BI

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.