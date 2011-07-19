Must-Know Google+ Etiquette For Newcomers

Photo: Lachlan Hardy via flickr

OK great, you’ve joined Google+! I’m excited for you — seriously. But let’s review some quick etiquette stuff that you may not be familiar with:1. There are some seasoned veterans on Google+ by now… And by that, I mean we’ve been here for a week or two. We’ll move you from the circle of trust to the crazy aunts circle if you continuously post Robert Scoble or WIRED articles about Google+. We get it, this is an amazing social network — that’s why we are here in the first place.



Win over the hearts and minds of veterans like us by showing you’re not too impressed. A short post mentioning a feature Google+ doesn’t yet have that it needs to have should do the trick.

“Ugh, why is the Google+ image viewer so lame?” will earn you a million +1’s and serious street cred.

2. We like interesting articles, videos, and thoughts on life/politics/technology. That borderline racist Obama Photoshopped image might have earned you a lot of LOLs and Likes over on Facebook, but here on Google+ we breathe rarified air. You won’t get a single +1 with that garbage, and you’ll be quietly moved into the crazy aunts circle.

Also, it’s cool to mention things in your personal life (promotion at work, cool dog photo, awesome vacation on the horizon) but such posts should comprise no more than 20% of your total contribution. The culture at Google+ so far seems to favour great content over solipsistic egomania — this is not Facebook. Remind yourself that before you post.

3. There’s a “share” link which allows you to automatically repost someone else’s content to all of the folks in your designated circles. Use this because it’s fast, easy, and credits the original poster. A couple of people like to steal content without using the share button or attributing it. The community doesn’t seem to like this, although most of us are way too polite to call you out on it.

4. Don’t collect tech celebrities just for the sake of collecting them. Mike Elgan and Tom Anderson (that’s MySpace Tom) are the only two I’ve found so far who add serious value on a regular basis. It’s cool to have both of them in your most cherished circle of trust. Robert Scoble’s also good, obviously.

Google+ veterans: did I leave anything out? Feel free to include any other tips for the newly converted in the comments section.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.