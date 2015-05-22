Here's the slight wardrobe update every gentleman needs this summer

Business Insider Our friend Brandon Wilson sent us his favourite tie. It’s Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

Being a man is easy, being a gentleman takes a bit of skill.

Sometimes that skill is knowing what little touches will signal to the world that you’re on top of the times.

Seasonally, that means a slight wardrobe update.

So here’s what you need to know for this summer according to Judah Estreicher of Baltimore’s JBD Clothiers. JBD makes custom suits, and dresses clients like Flip Saunders, the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Frank P. Bramble Sr., a board member at Bank of America Corporation.

“This summer, the newest, ‘IT’ accessory is the silk knit tie. A must have item to update any wardrobe,” said Estreicher. “They are great year round, but add a touch of fun and exceptional detail when paired with light weight materials such as linens and cottons.”

Linens and cottons means everything you wear over the summer, in case you were wondering. Adding a knit tie to fabrics like those, says Estreicher, makes your outfit just a little more complex — which is what you want.

“Paired with chinos and a blazer, the knit tie adds a touch of sophistication and makes the perfect statement piece without being overbearing and flashy, It can be warn with anything and transform your look due to it’s texture and feel,” he said.

If you want to pick up a tie quick and easy, The Tie Bar has them for $US25.

If you want to go a little crazier, check out what they have at Mr. Porter. Those can run you around $US145 though.

The tie pictured is pretty pricey too. It’s Ralph Lauren Purple Label, and it will cost you $US135.

