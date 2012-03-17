These Drugstore Apps Tell You The Best Deals So You'll Never Waste Money Again

Drug prices are so high that some boomers are splitting pills and cancelling doctor’s visits just to cut costs.



But before you start cutting corners–and putting your health at risk–we decided to track down some of the best apps out there to help you save at the drugstore.

OTCPlus: Over-the-Counter Plus just launched a new app created by physicians to help consumers choose the right OTC meds–without wasting time comparing labels in the drugstore. It’s free to use and lets you sort drugs by your symptoms. Whenever there’s a coupon available, it’ll pump it straight to your phone. Download it in the iTunes store here.

LowestMed: We first introduced LowestMed back in January and there still is no other app on the market like it. All you have to do is enter the name of your medication and it will turn up a list of discounted prices from pharmacies in your designated area. As an added bonus, you can use the LowestMed discount card at the register to save anywhere from 10 to 85 per cent on retail prices. Downloads are available via iTunes, Amazon or Android.

Walgreens: This is by far the best-reviewed drugstore app in the iTunes store. It’s basically like having the store in your pocket. You can refill your prescriptions, transfer prescriptions between pharmacies, set up reminders for your pills, search products and download the weekly circular. Download it here.

Rite-Aid: This iPhone app (we couldn’t find it for Droids–sorry) looks relatively new and is going to give Walgreens a run for its money. It packs all the same features (sales circular, store locator, drug refills, transfers, reminders, etc.). Download it here.

CVS: CVS has been neck-in-neck with Walgreens in its mobile offerings for a while, but the former sets itself apart with its mobile site offerings. It recently launched a full range of shopping options at m.cvs.com (accessibly only from mobile phones) where you can also redeem discount coupons. You’ll also find the same features on its iPhone app. Download it here.

CardStar: Droid users are probably feeling a little left out as most of these apps are only available to the iPhone sect. Luckily, there’s a great app to store your drugstore discount cards all in one place. Download CardStar here.

Now see 15 ways to lose weight without breaking your bank >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.