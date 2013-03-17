10 Apps We're In Love With Right Now

I run into nice weather apps all the time. The most useful ones provide users with a wide view of current conditions and what's coming next.

I especially like apps that tell me what the weather will be like at a particular time.

Climate Clock does all these things. The app shows you an analogue clock, which displays the hourly weather in a beautiful, easy to read design.

Besides just the current day's forecast, users can see a full 10-day forecast.

One of the features I really like is how the app displays the current temperature as a badge. That way, you don't even have to open Climate Clock to see the current temperature.

Available for: iOS

Price: on sale for $0.99