10 Apps We're In Love With Right Now

Photo: William Wei, Business Insider
So much of your day-to-day experience with your smartphone is shaped by the apps you use.If you let your apps grow stale, it’s easy to get bored with your device.
From boosting our productivity and making our messages smarter to serving up the haterade, these apps have changed how we feel about our phones.
Carrot is a supercharged productivity app that turns daily tasks into a game.
If you keep Carrot happy by getting things done, she--the app definitely has a personality--will reward you.
Available for: iOS
Price: $0.99
I run into nice weather apps all the time. The most useful ones provide users with a wide view of current conditions and what's coming next.
I especially like apps that tell me what the weather will be like at a particular time.
Climate Clock does all these things. The app shows you an analogue clock, which displays the hourly weather in a beautiful, easy to read design.
Besides just the current day's forecast, users can see a full 10-day forecast.
One of the features I really like is how the app displays the current temperature as a badge. That way, you don't even have to open Climate Clock to see the current temperature.
Available for: iOS
Price: on sale for $0.99
The T3 music player is an alternative to Apple's built-in music app.
T3 looks beautiful and offers a completely custom interface. It's simple to use, just import your favourite songs from the music app and play them through T3. The app offers AirPlay support, so you can stream music wirelessly in your home, and is available in 13 languages.
Available for: iOS
Price: $0.99
Sunrise pulls in Google Calendar information and is a very clean experience. It's simple to enter events and see your appointments for the day, week, or month.
When you enter a location for your event it pulls everything up on a map, which is helpful.
We really like the multiple-timezone settings and the option to include Facebook events and birthdays.
Available for: iPhone
Price: Free
Launch centre Pro is an older app we've rediscovered--the trick is to learn how to use it.
With one tap, you have access to commands like a flashlight, a quick way to toggle brightness, speed dials, templates for text messages, and more.
Launch centre Pro allows you to make completely customisable commands, like a button to quickly call your mum or send a tweet. The possibilities are almost endless.
Available for: iPhone
Price: On sale right now for $2.99
Mokriya knows a lot about making good apps.
Its latest offering is an officially licensed Craigslist app. Mokriya Craigslist gives direct access to the popular service without ads.
The interface is beautifully designed, and it's easy to navigate the various sections of Craigslist.
Available for: Android and iOS.
Price: Free
Have you ever wanted to schedule a text to be sent at a later time or date?
Txtot does exactly that. The only catch is it doesn't actually send the message, but instead the app reminds you to do so at a specific time.
Txtot says that you texts remain private and are stored on your device like regular messages.
Price: $0.99
Hater is a new way to express the things you really don't like.
Users can follow a live stream of 'Hates' from people you follow, take a photo with the hater camera and add a filter, write a rant, and even share hates anonymously under an alter ego.
Price: Free
This week news broke that Google was discontinuing its Google Reader service. Many users were upset about this news and many alternatives popped up.
The best alternative we came across was Feedly. Even after Google Reader ceases to exist Feedly will still work--it's built a new back end that works like Google Reader but doesn't depend on it.
We like Feedly so much because it is easy to use, simple, and looks great.
Available for: iOS, Android, and Kindle.
Price: Free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.