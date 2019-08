The Islamic State released an audio recording over the weekend that is allegedly from the organisation’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling for all Muslims to join up and fight for the caliphate.

Muslims around the world took to social media to hilariously troll the terrorist leader.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

