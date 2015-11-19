This Muslim woman in an American flag hijab schooled Trump on TV

Saba Ahmed, president of the Republican Muslim Coalition, went on Fox News’ “The Kelly File” on Tuesday to discuss Donald Trump’s comment about shutting down some mosques if elected president.

She sported an American flag hijab on the show.

“We go to the mosque to pray,” she said. “It’s absolutely horrifying to hear that our constitutional rights and free exercise of religion are now going to be challenged, just because someone thinks that there may be some attendees who may disagree with your views.”

She also warns Trump not to alienate Muslim-American voters.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

