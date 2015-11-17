These Muslim men lost two sisters in the Paris attacks

Khaled and Abdallah Saadi spoke to the Associated Press days after their two sisters were killed in the attacks on Paris. Their sisters, Holima and Hodda Saadi, were celebrating a birthday at La Belle Equipe restaurant when a gunman started opening fire.

Khaled and Abdallah are French-born Muslims, and Abdallah told the AP that he fears a backlash against Muslims.

“We are all inhabitants of this planet and we need to fight one for the other and help each other,” he said. “There were black people, Arabic people, Jewish people there, all of us were hit. So we are all in the same boat.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

