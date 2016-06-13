Muslim leaders are condemning the Orlando mass shooting

Screenshot/CBS News Nihad Awad, executive director and founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, condemning the Orlando shooting in a press conference in Washington, DC.

Muslim leaders across the United States are condemning the shooting that killed at least 50 people and injured at least 53 others in Orlando Sunday morning.

The shooter, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to ISIS Saturday night during a 911 call, and a news organisation affiliated with the terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nihad Awad, executive director and founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, called ISIS “an aberration,” and said he had “a word for ISIS and their supporters.”

“You do not speak for us. You do not represent us. You are an aberration,” he said at a press conference in Washington DC.

He continued: “They never belonged to this beautiful faith. They claim to, but 1.7 billion people are united in rejecting their extremism, their interpretation and their acts of senseless violence.”

Meanwhile, the Orlando regional coordinator of the council’s Florida chapter issued the following statement:

“We condemn this monstrous attack and offer our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those killed or injured. The Muslim community joins our fellow Americans in repudiating anyone or any group that would claim to justify or excuse such an appalling act of violence.”

Rizwan Jaka, executive officer of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, said his organisation condemns the attack and “rejects any possible motive.”

“This attack that happened in Orlando should not be used to vilify or stereotype peaceful, law-abiding Muslims in America. Islam absolutely condemns and forbids terrorism and extremism,” he said at the Washington press conference.

Here are some of the statements from American Muslim groups:

We are saddened by the news of the shooting in Orlando, Florida and express condolences to the families of the victims. #OrlandoShootings

— ISNA HQ (@ISNAHQ) June 12, 2016







Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.