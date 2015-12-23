An 8-year-old was terrified after Trump's comments about Muslims -- and a US Army member stepped up to help

Melissa Yasini, a Muslim woman living in Texas, said that her 8-year-old daughter started packing her bags after she heard Trump speak, frightened that Trump was going to kick Muslims out of America.

Veteran Kerri Peek came to her rescue. She sent her a picture of herself in uniform, with a message and the hashtag #IWillProtectYou. The hashtag has since taken off, as dozens of soldiers and vets are sending their support.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.