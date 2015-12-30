This Olive Garden receipt with a moving message is going viral

A photo of a family’s Olive Garden receipt is going viral on social media.

Eslam S. Mohamed posted the photo to Facebook with a caption saying he and his family, who is Muslim, ate at an Olive Garden in August, Georgia on Christmas Eve and were shocked to find at the end of their meal that it had been paid for.

The receipt added up to at least $138, based on items shown in the photo.

A message written on the receipt in black marker reads: “Paid Merry Christmas Beautiful Family.”

Mohamed said everyone at the restaurant must have known that they were Muslims based on the language they were speaking and how they were dressed.

“I can’t express how this act touched our hearts,” he wrote on Facebook. “Among all the bad things happening to Muslims and the hate speech that the presidential candidate had made lately, there is still light in the dark, there is still hope within the frustration. All what i can say to who did that, Merry Christmas to you too and God bless such a beautiful heart you have.”

Mohamed’s post has been shared more than 25,000 times on Facebook.

It’s not clear whether another patron or an Olive Garden employee covered the meal.

We reached out to Olive Garden and will update this post when we hear back.

