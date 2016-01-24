A Muslim doctor and sister helped convict pro-ISIS hate preachers on a major London shopping street

A Muslim doctor and her sister have been praised for helping convict two pro-ISIS hate preachers after challenging them and taking pictures of their propaganda to the police.

Sisters Asmaa and Reem Al-Jufaisha, 36 and 24 respectively, confronted the two men after seeing their stall in Oxford Street to rally support for the terrorist group.

Despite the men hurling abuse at them and calling them “khuffar”, a derogatory term for non-believers, the women persisted in their confrontation.

They took pictures of the stall and the leaflets being handed out, which bore the Isis logo, and brought them to police.

Ibrahim Anderson, 38, and Shah Jahan Khan, 62, are now facing prison after being unanimously convicted of inviting support for a banned organisation at the Old Bailey, which they denied.

Anderson was also found guilty of possessing information useful for terrorism.

Thanks to the images provided by the sisters, police were able to easily identify the ginger-bearded Anderson, and raided his home, where they found instructions on travel to Syria.

Prosecutor Mark Seymour told the Old Bailey the stall had been set up outside Topshop on Oxford Street on 9 August 2014.

He said when the sisters saw the stall, Asmaa said to the men that ISIS were “killing innocent people, Christians and Muslims, both Sunni and Shia”.

Mr Seymour said “the ginger man”, referring to Anderson, said Shia Muslims were not “real Muslims” and told the sisters to “go die” after they said they were Iraqi Shia Muslims.

Met Commander Richard Walton praised the Muslim community for fighting terrorism and added police were receiving more similar calls from young people within the community.

