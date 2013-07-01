Muslim Brotherhood Headquarters Get Completely Ransacked

New York Times Cairo reporter David Kirkpatrick tweets the following image of the Muslim Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, where protesters are pushing for the ouster of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.



In Egypt, the ransacked headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood, a vandal raises a flag pic.twitter.com/Sgmy1qab3O — David D. Kirkpatrick (@kirkpatricknyt) July 1, 2013

