17 Facts You Need To Know About The Controversial Islamist Group That Just Took The Egyptian Presidency

Muslims respond to the call to prayer earlier this month in Tahrir Square

Photo: AP

It’s tough for casual Western observers to know what to make of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.They’re one of the world’s oldest and most influential Islamist groups, and their strategies and teachings can be linked to groups such as Hamas and even Al Qaeda. On the other hand, the party presents itself as a modern and open political group, free from the power of Egypt’s feared military and even the Economist endorsed their presidential candidate.



This weekend, that presidential candidate appears to have won the presidential election — and the Arabic world’s largest state looks likely to be led by an Islamist. Will Egypt become a theocracy?

