17 Facts You Need To Know About The Controversial Islamist Group That Just Took The Egyptian Presidency

It’s tough for casual Western observers to know what to make of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.They’re one of the world’s oldest and most influential Islamist groups, and their strategies and teachings can be linked to groups such as Hamas and even Al Qaeda. On the other hand, the party presents itself as a modern and open political group, free from the power of Egypt’s feared military and even the Economist endorsed their presidential candidate.
This weekend, that presidential candidate appears to have won the presidential election — and the Arabic world’s largest state looks likely to be led by an Islamist. Will Egypt become a theocracy?
Hassan al-Bannawas wanted to end the British occupation of Egypt, and hoped to 'Islamize' the nation. He was assassinated in 1949.
Peter Hessler of the New Yorker writes that 'today's leadership is dominated by physicians, engineers, dentists and pharmacists.'
They say they don't want to introduce more of a role for Sharia law in Egypt, for example.
Despite a distinct lack of high-ranking women, the movement seems to enjoy support from female voters.
Some policies clearly appeal to women -- for example, the group is against the widespread practice of female circumcision.
However, many critics doubt their commitment to women's rights.
Sayyid Qutb ran the group's propaganda division in the 1950s, and supported a 'holy war' against non-Muslims.
In the New York Review of Books, Ian Johnson argued that 'the only party that clearly has benefited has been the Brotherhood.'
The group were initially hesitant to join the the Tahrir Square protests, only visiting the square after days of protests had already happened.
However, a post-Mubarak Egypt has given them a lot of power. They dominated the parliament after the 2011 election.
The Muslim Brotherhood's political party, the Freedom And Justice Party, won 235 out of 508 seats.
The Muslim Brotherhood had initially said they wouldn't field a candidate in this year's presidential elections, but they later reversed that decision.
Mohamed Morsi, a former engineer, was their choice.
It was hardly a glowing endorsement though -- calling Morsi 'dreary' but better than the military's preferred candidate, Ahmed Shafiq.
