President Obama said Muslim Americans are our sports heroes, and he was right

In his Oval Office address on Sunday night, President Barack Obama said that Muslim Americans are some of our greatest sports heroes.

“Muslim Americans are our friends and our neighbours, our coworkers, our sports heroes,” he said.

Some thought that statement was bogus, like GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who tweeted “Obama said in his speech that Muslims are our sports heroes. What sport is he talking about, and who? Is Obama profiling?” on Monday morning.

In fact, there are quite a few sports legends, such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Muhammad Ali, and Hakeem Olajuwon, who happen to be Muslim American. There are also several active Muslim-American athletes, like Aqib Talib, Husain Abdullah, and Kenneth Faried, who are playing in the NBA and NFL today.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Andrew Fowler

