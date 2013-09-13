ELON MUSK WARNED A YEAR AGO: A 'Tsunami Of Hurt' Is Coming For Anyone Betting Against Tesla

Extreme entrepreneurialism is what the digital age enables — and no one does it better than Elon Musk. He will be talking talent, design, management and more with Henry Blodget and the audience at IGNITION: Future Of Digital. Ticket prices go up this week so reserve your seat now »

NOTE: Musk’s quote and video interview are from September 2012. Shares of Tesla are up 461% in the past 12 months.

There is no shortage of sceptics betting against Elon Musk and his electric car company Tesla.

But there’s also no question that Tesla has come much farther than many have expected.

Earlier this year, the company managed to deliver its first and second net profits (adjusted for items) ever.

Still, the short interest on the stock is very high.

Just a year ago, Fox Business Network’s Liz Claman asked Musk about the stock.

“I think it’s very unwise to be shorting Tesla,” warned Musk. “There’s a tsunami of hurt for those holding a short position. It’s going to be very unpleasant. I advise people to exit while there is still time.”

Since that interview, the stock has more than quintupled.

Watch the video here. The discussion about the stock begins at 4:45:

Watch the latest video at <a href=”http://video.foxbusiness.com”>video.foxbusiness.com</a>

