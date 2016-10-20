Tesla is removing some Autopilot features in new cars before rolling out a major update

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will temporarily remove key Autopilot features in new cars before a major update is pushed through that enables full autonomy.

Tesla cars that are currently on the road won’t lose any Autopilot features.

It’s a complicated announcement, but the crux of it is that Tesla currently has new hardware that will enable its cars to be fully self-driving. That hardware will be available in Model S and Model X cars that are currently in production and are available to order as of Wednesday. The hardware will also be available in Tesla’s Model 3 that will start rolling out at the end of 2017.

But before Tesla rolls out those self-driving capabilities, current features that come with Autopilot will be stripped from the car.

“Teslas with new hardware will temporarily lack certain features currently available on Teslas with first-generation Autopilot hardware, including some standard safety features such as automatic emergency breaking, collision warning, lane holding and active cruise control,” Tesla wrote in a statement.

This story is breaking, check back for updates.

