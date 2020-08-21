Elon Musk says Teslas will be able to blast jazz and elevator music through their external speakers

Susan Walsh/Associated Press Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to announce gag features in the past.

Teslas may soon be able to play elevator music and jazz through their external speakers, according to a Thursday tweet from Elon Musk.

It’s not clear if Musk was serious about the new feature.

Tesla is well known for including playful features and Easter eggs, such as a fart mode, in its cars.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known for including features like “fart mode” on cars, said Thursday that a new Tesla feature may be in the works: the ability to blast elevator music and jazz via external speakers.

Musk described it in a tweet, writing: “New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go.” The speakers are primarily there to emit a pedestrian warning sound, as mandated by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration due to electric cars being nearly silent at low speeds.

New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2020

It’s unclear as of yet whether the feature will come to fruition, and Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. But it’s not unusual for Musk to announce new features, including just-for-kicks Easter eggs, via Twitter. For example, Musk at one point suggested that Tesla was working on a fart app, and the company actually went through with it.

Musk has expressed his appreciation for elevator music and “snake jazz” in recent tweets. The latter is a reference to an episode of the animated television show “Rick and Morty.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.