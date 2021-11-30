Elon Musk says Starlink satellites have had to dodge debris from Russia’s anti-satellite missile test

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that SpaceX’s Starlink satellites have had to dodge debris after Russia destroyed a satellite in a missile test earlier in November.

“We had to shift some Starlink satellite orbits to reduce probability of collision,” the SpaceX CEO wrote on Twitter. “Not great, but not terrible either.”

Russia on November 15 blasted one of its satellites in a missile test, creating debris in orbit and threatening Starlink, the network of SpaceX internet satellites, Insider previously reported.

The debris also forced the crew of the International Space Station to take shelter in evacuation spacecraft.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.