14 New Music Acts To Watch Out For At SXSW

With thousands of artists descending on Austin for SXSW, there are incredible acts on practically every street corner — but we’ll be structuring our schedules around these new favourites.
Read on for verbal and visual introductions from the artists themselves, and check back in the next few days to find out more about the influences behind their very diverse sounds.
MisterWives' breakout song 'Reflections' is not exactly a happy song, but the brilliant pop hooks will leave you smiling -- as will frontwoman Mandy Lee's spirited vocals.
The sound, in their 3 words: 'Heart and Soul'
THE song: 'Reflections,' from their EPReflections.
Also catch them: On tour with the Mowgli's, at the Firefly Music Festival.
Three out of four of the women in New York's TEEN are sisters, which perhaps explains the soulful perfection of the harmonies on their new R&B flavored tunes. It's hereditary.
The sound: See the picture at left.
THE song: 'Not for Long,' from the band's upcoming sophomore album The Way and Colour.
Also catch them at: Their record release show in Brooklyn this April.
No two songs by Sydney's The Preatures ever sound the same, but all of their work has a crisp timelessness to it that will get you moving.
The sound, in Isabella Manfredi's 3 words:'Fresh white melons.'
THE song: 'Is This How You Feel?' from the EP of the same name.
Also catch them at: Coachella, Bonnaroo
The Range is Providence's James Hinton, who draws samples from unlikely sources to create dizzyingly layered soundscapes.
The sound, in his 3 words: Footwork, Youtube, Harmony
THE song: 'Slow Build' off his new EPPanasonic.
Also catch him: On tour on the east coast with CHVRCHES, at the Netherlands' Le Guess Who? festival, Barcelona's Primavera Sound, and the Pitchfork Music Festival
GEMS is Lindsay Pitts and Clifford Usher, a pair of Northern Virginia natives who create songs so achingly intimate, they're easy to get lost in.
The sound, in their 3 words: Binaural Beat Wave
THE song: 'Medusa,' from their debut EP of the same name.
Also catch them: on tour with Classixx, at Sweetlife Festival
A Tribe Called Red is DJ Shub, DJ NDN and DJ Bear Witness, a trio of First Nation producers who seamlessly blend traditional Pow Wow vocals with unforgettable beats.
The sound: See the image at left.
THE song: 'Electric Pow Wow Drum,' from their self-titled debut.
Also catch them: In North America and France this spring, at Norway's Riddu Riddu festival, Slovakia's Pohoda Festival
Meg Myers has perfected the art of pretty grunge, with a knack for songs that are both menacing and intoxicating at once.
The sound, in her 3 words: 'Raw. Vulnerable. Masochistic.'
THE song: 'Desire,' from her EP Make a Shadow.
Also catch her: at Suburbia Music Fest, the Governors Ball Music Festival, Bunbury Festival.
The deeply cheeky Lime Cordiale hails from Sydney, Australia, where they have built a following with their tongue-in-cheek delivery and glistening pop hooks.
The sound: See image at left created by bassist Louis Leimbach.
THE song: 'Sleeping at Your Door,' from their EP Falling Up the Stairs.
Also catch them: in Los Angeles in April and at Australia's Bluesfest.
Hailing from Canada's Prince Edward Island, the men of Paper Lions practically grew up together -- so they have had some time to perfect their wistful, dreamy harmonies.
The sound: See the awesome drawing at left.
THE song:'Philadelphia,' from their album My Friends.
Also catch them: Stay tuned!
The word 'retro' is often used to describe Lily & the Parlour Tricks, perhaps because of frontwoman Lily Claire's jazzy vocal delivery, but the band's sound is really all over the place -- and completely original.
The sound, in Lily Claire's words:
1. A creaky old attic with a crawlspace.
2. A dance party with strangers.
3. A hunk of salty caramel.
THE song: 'Requiem.' It's so good.
Also catch them: Stay tuned!
British singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt is already a budding star in her native UK, where she scored a top 40 single with 'Stay Out' last year. It's only a matter of time before she breaks on this side of the pond.
The sound, in 3 her words: 'Edgy singer songwriter.'
THE song:'Selfies,' off her debut albumPeroxide.
Also catch her: at the Isle of Wight Festival, T in the Park, Blue Balls Festival, V Festival
Utterly charming sibling duo Barbara and Ethan Gruska are basically hometown heroes in their native Los Angeles, where they have played in bands for the likes of Fiona Apple and Jenny Lewis. You'll root for them, too.
The sound: See the scarlet ibis at left.
THE song: 'Ashes,' from their upcoming album Just Because.
Also catch them: Hopefully everywhere, soon.
Montreal's Random Recipe is very random indeed, serving up a blend of hip-hop, rock, and delicious soul -- and lots of energy.
The sound, in vocalist Frannie Holder's 3 words: 'feelgood, undated, unlikely.'
THE song: 'Big Girl' from the album Kill the Hook.
Also catch them: Playing in their native Quebec this spring.
You may know singer-songwriter Noelle Bean from her heartfelt YouTube covers (her latest has racked up more than 600,000 views), but she's on track to make a mark with her own ridiculously catchy songs quite soon.
The sound, in her 3 words (and a picture at left):'Retro, Soul, Pop <3'
THE song: 'Cops and Robbers'
Also catch her: All over the radio.
