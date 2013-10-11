Musicians Read Mean Tweets About Themselves On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

In the spirit of Jimmy Kimmel and Kanye West somewhat smoothing over their Twitter feud on last night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host staged another edition of his “Mean Tweets” segment — in which celebrities read aloud insulting tweets written about themselves.

The special music edition included Katy Perry, John Mayer, Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum, Lil Wayne, who was told he “looks like a crabapple,” and 2 Chainz who “looks like Whoopi Goldberg.”

Watch the funny segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

