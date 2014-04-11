Here Are The Musicians People Listen To Most At Work

If you listen to music at work, you’re not alone.
According to a study by Spotify, 61% of people are streaming tunes during the work day.
The most popular music to listen is pop or anything on the top charts (34%) along with rock (29%).
Who do people listen to the most?
Among the most popular artists people listen to are Adele (16%), Arctic Monkeys (14%), and Mumford & Sons (13%).
The study, which surveyed a total 1,146 people, also gathered together the reasons many listen to music at work.
36% — Music helps them feel more productive
20% — It’s a welcome distraction from work
16% — To drown out noise and colleagues
Looking for the perfect song to drown out unwanted noise? Spotify suggests Arctic Monkey’s “Do I Wanna Know?”
