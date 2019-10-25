Over 200 musicians have pledged to boycott Amazon's music festival unless the company severs all ties with ICE

Reuters

More than 200 musicians have signed activist organisation Fight for the Future’s letter pledging not to work with Amazon until it cuts ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That includes the music festival Amazon’s cloud platform, Amazon Web Services, is hosting in Las Vegas in December.

Amazon has previously faced backlash for its ties to ICE, including from its own employees.

The letter was published Wednesday by nonprofit Fight for the Future. Those who signed promised not to be part of the festival Amazon Web Services is hosting in Las Vegas in early December.

The letter makes four demands of Amazon:

Terminate existing contracts with military, law enforcement, and government agencies (ICE, CBP, ORR) that commit human rights abuses

Stop providing Cloud services & tools to organisations (such as Palantir) that power the US government’s deportation machine

End projects that encourage racial profiling and discrimination, such as Amazon’s facial recognition product

Reject future engagements w/ aforementioned bad actors.

The letter calls on other musicians to join in protesting Amazon, and organisers have gathered on Twitter under the hashtag #NoMusicForIce.

“This is a rare opportunity to collectively hold power as artists. The violence of ICE and its supporters like Amazon must stop now. Signed in solidarity with movements against government and corporate abuses worldwide.” #NoMusicForIce — No Music For ICE (@NoMusicForICE) October 24, 2019

Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, told Business Insider in an email:

“Amazon’s surveillance based business model is fundamentally at odds with basic human rights. Artists have tremendous power when we organise. We’re inspired by the powerful work that organisations like Mijente and RAICES have done to hold big tech companies like Amazon accountable for their role providing an operational backbone for the US government’s oppressive and violent attacks on immigrant communities. Amazon employees have organised demanding that they cancel their contracts with ICE. Now musicians are joining the fight – if enough of us join the boycott, we can raise the social cost and isolate Big Tech companies who want to profit from human suffering.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has been publicly called out for its connections to ICE. In July, Amazon employees sent an internal letter telling the company to cut ties to ICE, and protesters blocked traffic in New York City because of an AWS conference. In August, some employees of Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon, demanded that the company cut ties with Palantir, a tech company that reportedly provides software used to gather data about undocumented immigrants.

