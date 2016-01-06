A man with no arms learned to master the guitar with his feet

Mark Goffeney was born with no arms, but that didn’t stop him from pursuing his passion: playing the guitar.

Since mastering guitar-playing with his feet, Goffeney has opened for Tom Petty, Journey, and Rush, and has become a YouTube sensation. But for him, nothing

compares to seeing the audience’s reaction to his performances, and thus he often performs in front of huge crowds in his hometown of San Diego.

“Sometimes when I’m performing live I get a reaction from the audience where I can tell that they are totally with me. It’s in their face. It’s in their movement. It’s in their smiles. And there’s no feeling like that,” Goffeney said.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

