This man's life changed forever when a stranger gave him a guitar 15 years ago -- now he's trying to find him

Arnold Nesis wanted to be a musician his whole life. However, his parents didn’t like that plan, so he had to find himself a guitar that he could play.

The only problem was, he had no money.

“I go on eBay. I’m emailing people saying, ‘Hi, I’m this poor guy from Israel. If your guitar doesn’t sell, can you send it to me?'” Nesis said in a YouTube video that’s going viral. “So I send, like, 20 emails, and 18 people just ignore me. One guy writes to me, ‘Hi, I’m a Jew, too, this is my present to you for Hanukkah.'”

After receiving the guitar, Nesis became a professional musician, composing music for video games. Now, he wants to thank the stranger and pay him back, and is enlisting the internet’s help.

“I really don’t think this would have happened if it wasn’t for this guy that I don’t really know and this guitar. Fifteen years later, I think it’s time I pay him back for his guitar,” Nesis declared.

His only clue? The guitar he received 15 years ago has the name “Bill Doran” carved on the back of it.

You can contact Nesis at [email protected] or facebook.com/arnoldnesis.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

