MusicGremlin's Mark Piibe To EMI

EMI has hired a new lawyer to oversee its digital business in the U.S.: Mark Piibe, who was most recently svp and head of content at wireless music startup MusicGremlin, will be svp of digital business affairs, North America. In lieu of anything official from EMI, here’s Mark’s MusicGremlin bio:

Mark Piibe has provided content acquisition consulting and business and legal advice to numerous digital media companies and start-ups. He served as associate general counsel at the original Napster, where in addition to content licensing he worked on product strategy and other issues. Prior to his role at Napster, Piibe was a litigation attorney at the New York office of Arnold & Porter. He holds an M.B.A. from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France, and J.D., B.C.L., and B.A. degrees from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

